The traffic police began to conduct hidden checks of drivers on the roads. It is planned that employees of the department will become more often on duty next to emergency places in patrol cars without identification marks, reports the portal Autonews.

The press service of the Samara Region Inspectorate explained that “covert patrolling makes it possible to exercise more complete control over traffic.” For example, it will be difficult for motorists to identify a company car without flashing lights, blue stripes on the sides and other characteristic signs, and they will not be able to warn each other about the traffic police posts.

The department warned that inspectors in a civilian car would start filming violations on camera and send video to the nearest traffic police crew, who would then detain the driver and draw up a protocol. A frequent violation that can be identified with the help of a “hidden patrol” is going into the oncoming lane in violation of traffic rules (SDA). For this, the driver may be fined five thousand rubles or deprived of his license for six months.

Such hidden checks are completely legal. Patrol cars may include cars without special color-graphic coloring, stationary devices for giving special sound and light signals. Filming of what is happening with the help of recording devices is also spelled out in the administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier in May, Russian motorists were warned of subtle violations that could lead to a fine. First of all, drivers were advised to always check the presence of both rear-view mirrors, since in the absence of at least one of them, the vehicle is considered faulty. Also, motorists were advised to be careful while parking and watch the arrival at the parking lines, for crossing which you can also get a fine of 500 rubles.