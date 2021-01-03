For 11 months of 2020, the Federal Bailiff Service received decisions of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the collection of fines for 18.5 billion rubles, transfers RIA News. This is 700 million rubles less than in 2019.

13 billion bailiffs managed to recover in January-November 2020.

Earlier it was reported that over 11 months of last year, Russians violated traffic rules about 157 million times. Compared to the same period last year, the number of violations detected increased by 21.4 million cases. Almost 90% of violations were identified using photo and video cameras.