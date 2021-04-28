Russian drafts player Tamara Tansykkuzhina defeated her Polish rival Natalia Sadovskaya dry in the fifth round of the World Championship final match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Tansykkuzhina won with a score of 12: 0. Sadovskaya is still ahead in the opposition to 54 points – 32:28. Opponents have to spend only nine rounds.

Earlier on April 28, it became known that Sadovskaya, as a sign of solidarity with Tansykkuzhina, removed the flag of Poland from the table. After that, the president of the Russian Drafts Federation Anatoly Nikitin suggested that the incident be considered settled.

On April 27, the former president of the European Drafts Federation, Jacek Pawlicki, during a match took off a sticker with the name of Tansykkuzhina and a tricolor from the table, and then removed the Russian flag. He explained the act by the demand of the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Vitold Banka. Later, the president of the Polish Drafts Federation Damian Reshka apologized for the incident.

In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport approved a two-year ban on Russian athletes from flying the country’s flag at major international competitions, such as world championships or the Olympics. In addition, Russia has lost the right to hold such tournaments for the same period.