FSB opens treason case against Penza resident for donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces

An FSB investigator has opened a criminal case of treason against a 22-year-old resident of the Penza region who made donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the agency.

A man with anti-Russian views transferred money from his bank account to a Ukrainian bank in February 2022. He indicated the purpose of the transfer as a “charitable donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” For financial assistance to a foreign state directed against the security of Russia, the man’s actions were qualified under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“High Treason”).

Investigative measures are being carried out with the detainee, and additional facts of his illegal activity are being documented.

On July 8, it was reported that in Yakutia, investigators opened a criminal case against a 36-year-old local resident who transferred money in the Ukrainian Armed Forces cryptocurrency.