A dangerous trend in the situation with coronavirus in Russia is a slowdown in the decline in the incidence of COVID-19. Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok said this in a conversation with URA.RU.

According to him, the clearly expressed downward curve began to slow down and became flatter. “It may well turn out that we will reach the average daily morbidity at a sufficiently high level, which, perhaps, will keep all spring and summer, and in the fall of this year there will be an increase in coronavirus infection,” the doctor warned, noting that he was worried about this situation. … An increase in the number of people infected will be facilitated by a decrease in the level of antibodies in those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Bolibok added that during peak incidence rates, many regions showed false plateaus. This result came from the fact that the laboratories could not cope with the number of tests that they had to check.

Alexei Agranovsky, professor at the Belozersky Institute of Moscow State University, in turn, admitted that an increase in new infections is possible in the fall, but it will not be as sharp as in winter. In his opinion, the coronavirus, like other respiratory viral diseases, is characterized by an increase in infections during the cold season and a fall in the warm season. “You shouldn’t relax, you need to get vaccinated. The problem will go away. No epidemic can last forever, ”he summed up.

Earlier, Bolibok predicted that the regions of Russia may begin to lift restrictions 2-4 weeks after Moscow – for such a period the capital is ahead of the constituent entities. “I think that Moscow is an example for everyone,” he said, recalling that the regions make decisions to lift restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation.