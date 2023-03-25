In Tula, doctors of the Vanykinskaya hospital saved a 34-year-old woman with two pregnancies

In Tula, a 34-year-old woman was diagnosed with a rare anomaly – the simultaneous presence of ectopic and uterine pregnancies. Doctors from the Vanykinskaya hospital performed an operation and saved the life of both the pregnant woman herself and her unborn child. This is stated on the website of the regional Ministry of Health.

Back in February, a Russian woman was admitted to the hospital with complaints of nausea and severe pain in the lower abdomen. Tula doctors examined the woman and revealed a heterotopic pregnancy, in which two eggs are fertilized at once.

“One enters the uterus, and the second begins to develop outside of it. Such a diagnosis is extremely rare – one case in 30,000 pregnancies, ”the ministry said in a statement.

This type of pregnancy is dangerous for the health and life of both the mother and her unborn child. In this regard, it was decided to operate on the patient on the day of admission.

Despite the short gestation period – only five weeks – managed to save the life of a 34-year-old woman and child. A week later, a resident of Tula returned home. In seven months she will be able to become a mother.

On November 2, it became known that doctors in the British county of South Yorkshire launched the heart of a newborn child, which stopped for 17 minutes, and saved him. 28-year-old Bethany Homar was pregnant for the fourth time. At 26 weeks, the woman started to have cramps and noticed blood in the bathroom. It turned out that the British had a premature detachment of the placenta.

As a result, the boy was born weighing only 0.5 kilograms. He received numerous blood transfusions to keep him alive. The child spent 112 days in the hospital before being able to go home.