Doctors from Chelyabinsk saved a woman in labor with huge tumors in her uterus

Russian doctors saved a woman in labor, Svetlana, with huge tumors in her uterus. This is reported by the portal “Good news”.

Thus, specialists helped the woman’s child to be born, and then removed the fibroids, preserving the uterus. It is known that the Russian woman developed benign tumors during her pregnancy.

Labor began at 32 weeks, as a result of which the operation was performed by the head of the maternity department of the SSMU clinic, Ekaterina Kotlyarova.

“I was surprised by how sensitive the staff is here. Everyone is ready to help, calm down, listen. Ekaterina Yuryevna immediately inspired me with calm with her professionalism. Together with her team, she performed a miracle and performed an organ-preserving operation, during which 7 myomatous nodes were removed! I recovered very quickly thanks to the care of the staff of the intensive care unit and the obstetrics department. A huge thank you to them!” – said Svetlana.

It is noted that a few hours after the operation the woman was able to walk.

Earlier in July, Ufa students performed an artificial intestine transplant for the first time. It was noted that during this experiment, the students intend to find a solution to the problems of regenerative intestinal surgery for oncological, inflammatory and congenital diseases.