RIA Novosti: Russian doctors performed a complex operation on a captured Ukrainian

Russian doctors performed a complex operation on a Ukrainian soldier captured in Kleshcheyevka and saved him. About this RIA Novosti said anesthesiologist-resuscitator Sergei.

He reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighter Andriy Kurishko was taken to the doctors in an extremely serious condition, which was caused by a stomach wound. “A long operation on the intestines, stopping bleeding from the left lobe of the liver – in fact, the patient lost one volume of circulating blood,” said Sergey.

Prisoner of war Kurishko himself expressed gratitude to Russian doctors for the assistance they provided.

Earlier, Russian Armed Forces servicemen captured Ukrainian Armed Forces sniper Larisa Khodakovskaya and saved the woman from her fellow soldiers. According to Khodakovskaya, she served as a rifleman in the 111th Brigade. The woman said that she had to live in appalling conditions.