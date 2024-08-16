Sechenov University has begun treating pemphigus with “donor immunity”

The Clinical Center for Health Sciences at Sechenov University has begun to use diagnostic and treatment methods pemphiguswhich helped achieve long-term remission of a deadly skin disease and relieve patients of the side effects that occur with traditional hormone therapy. Representatives of the clinic told Lenta.ru about this.

As explained by the director of the V.A. Rakhmanov Clinic of Skin and Venereal Diseases, Clinical Center of Health Sciences of Sechenov University, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Olga Olisova, in order to cure deadly blisters, gentle hormonal therapy is most often used, which is not always effective and has its own side effects.

The clinic’s doctors have developed a method that involves injections of “donor immunity” – human immunoglobulin in combination with blood plasma filtration. In addition, scientists have discovered specific markers that indicate poor sensitivity to basic therapy, which allows them to predict the course of the disease and select individual treatment.

Our staff has identified biological, including genomic markers of steroid resistance, i.e. poor sensitivity of patients to basic therapy with systemic hormones. This allows us to understand whether the drugs we usually prescribe will be sufficient, or whether another method of therapy should be chosen. Olga Olisova

As noted by Anfisa Lepekhova, Associate Professor of the V.A. Rakhmanov Department of Skin and Venereal Diseases, such markers can be used to predict the course of pemphigus in advance and select personalized therapy at an early stage of the disease, without waiting for the stage when it will threaten the patient’s life.

The clinic noted that, in addition to the method developed there, which involves the introduction of immunoglobulin and filtration of blood plasma, another new method is also used. Specialists use genetically engineered biological drugs that block inflammatory cytokines“At first, we used these drugs to treat psoriasis, one of the most common diseases, and now we use them to treat patients with pemphigus, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, purulent hidradenitis, and other diseases, allowing us to control the skin process and achieve long-term remission. Of course, each disease requires different drugs, for example, we use rituximab to treat pemphigus,” Olisova explained.

Essentially, blood is taken, cleaned, and returned back into the bloodstream. Olga Olisova

Related materials:

Previously, the Clinic of Coloproctology and Minimally Invasive Surgery of Sechenov University developed and implemented a unique minimally invasive method for treating anorectal fistulas. The results of patient observation indicate a 40 percent effectiveness of the method.