Russians who go on a picnic this coming weekend in May may face a variety of dangers, from cuts with broken glass to burns while cooking a shish kebab. About this in a conversation with RIA News warned the deputy chief physician for the medical department of the Station of ambulance and emergency medical care. A.S. Puchkova of the Moscow Healthcare Department Pyotr Davydov.

To prevent burns during a picnic, you need to secure the place where food is prepared as much as possible, the doctor recalled. “It is imperative to use safe barbecues, it is imperative to use safe means for ignition, not flashing, but weakly firing, with low combustion intensity,” he stressed.

In addition, as the doctor noted, children need to be supervised so that they do not go to the fire and do not pick up the liquid for ignition. According to the expert, there were cases when children, without the knowledge of their parents, poured liquid into the fire and received serious burns.

The specialist also recalled the danger of unequipped areas: according to him, it is easy to get cuts there from broken glass and fittings. It is also dangerous to fly kites and fish near power lines (power lines). If a rope from a kite or a fishing rod gets caught on a power line, you can get a serious electrical injury.

As Davydov emphasized, it is dangerous to be in the company of drunk people because of sometimes unpredictable changes in their behavior. It is harmful to stand under the sun for a long time, in which case a person may experience heatstroke. If symptoms of this disease occur, you should immediately consult a doctor, the expert concluded.

Earlier, doctor Andrei Tyazhelnikov warned Russians about the dangers of picnics in the spring. According to him, one cannot sit on cold ground. Hypothermia can result in cystitis or other diseases of the urinary system.