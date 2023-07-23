Professor Drapkina: with frequent edema, you need to check for serious diseases

Frequent swelling can be symptoms of serious illness, so you need to check your health. This was stated “Izvestia” Director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health, Professor Oksana Drapkina.

According to her, in the summer, many people experience swelling due to heat, lack of water, salty and sweet foods, and uncomfortable shoes. In this regard, the professor recommended increasing fluid intake, reducing sweets and pickles in the diet, and changing shoes.

However, if after these changes there is no improvement in the condition, then swelling may indicate problems with the kidneys, heart, thyroid gland. Puffiness can also be caused by arthritis and allergies. The doctor urged to undergo an examination, and not to self-medicate.