Magnetic storms can cause certain reactions in those who suffer from certain diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Tatiana Romanenko, a physician of the highest category, spoke about the impact of this phenomenon on health in a conversation with the Moscow 24 TV channel.

According to her, some people may experience certain vascular reactions, and therefore those who suffer from hypertension, atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease and respiratory diseases are at risk. Others may experience feelings of lethargy associated with low blood pressure and slower heart rates.

To improve health during the period of magnetic storms, Romanenko advised to get enough sleep, eat right and not drink alcohol and coffee. “The body of a practically healthy person is ready for any whims of the weather,” the doctor noted.

Earlier, Yuri Gurfinkel, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Leading Researcher at the Medical Research and Education Center of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, advised people with meteorological dependence during changes in atmospheric pressure to carefully monitor their diet.