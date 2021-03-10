High blood pressure may be a contraindication to drinking tea. Nutritionist, Doctor of Medicine Mikhail Ginzburg spoke about the danger of tea in a conversation with Zvezda TV channel.

According to him, this is due to the fact that tea contains theine, a type of tea caffeine. “If a person is sensitive to caffeine, then his blood pressure will rise from tea. He doesn’t need to drink strong tea, ”noted the nutritionist.

Ginsburg emphasized that the sensitivity to caffeine is different for all people, and it must be taken into account. At the same time, he noted that tea usually, if it raises blood pressure, does not do it as intensely as coffee. In addition, the doctor said that pressure can increase “only in the vessels of the brain or in the vessels of the kidneys.”

Earlier, nutritionist Elena Solomatina said that tea itself is a healthy drink and there are practically no restrictions for its use, but it contains caffeine and can be dangerous for those with increased nervous excitability.