Short naps do not match the human internal rhythm, which implies 90-minute periods of sleep phase change, so you should not sleep every day during the day. The doctor of medical sciences, doctor-neurologist (somnologist) Mikhail Tardov told about the dangers of such a habit, the agency “Moscow” reports.
According to Tardov, in 15-20 minutes of daytime sleep, the overstrained area of the brain can be recharged and some processes that have faltered during fatigue are restored. But such measures can be resorted to in exceptional cases – the physiological sleep of an adult healthy person occurs at night. “In the event of an episode of insufficient night sleep, you can support yourself with a 15-20 minute nap during the day, but you shouldn’t turn it into a system,” the doctor explained.
Tardov added that with various pathologies, such as obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), the desire to fall asleep during the day can become overwhelming. In such a situation, a short nap of 20-30 minutes can be helpful.
The somnologist also noted that older people sleep more often during the day, since the rhythms of a person’s daily activity change with age, and after 60-65 years, about a 30-minute period appears during the day when you want to sleep. After 80-85 years, there are two such periods.
Earlier, therapist Irina Dobretsova said that a long sleep at the weekend can be dangerous for a person’s biorhythms and will not bring the desired effect. The expert also explained that it is important to go to bed at 22:30, since the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for combating stress, according to a person’s circadian rhythms, is produced at 23:00. To feel good, you need to sleep soundly at this time. In addition, Dobretsova advised to have a short rest during the day for 20-30 minutes in the interval from 14:00 to 15:00.
#Russian #doctor #spoke #dangers #short #daytime #sleep
Leave a Reply