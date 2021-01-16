Vladislav Zhemchugov, a specialist in especially dangerous infections and an immunologist, suggested including vaccination in the employment contract for those who often come into contact with a large number of people. He expressed this opinion in an interview with “Moscow Says” on Saturday, January 16.

“The contract should include a clause on vaccination. If, for example, I am a university teacher. And I have six groups of students, 30 people each. Here are 180 people in contact. Whoever is against and does not want to work on such conditions – let him work as a janitor, it’s safe there, ”he explained.

Zhemchugov also recalled Boris Grachevsky, the deceased artistic director of the Yeralash comic magazine, and expressed regret that he did not get vaccinated. However, the doctor emphasized that vaccination is voluntary.

Earlier on January 16, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two more categories of residents of the capital – individual entrepreneurs and self-employed – will be able to get a free vaccination against coronavirus from January 19. According to him, individual entrepreneurs can also be vaccinated. The corresponding points on the basis of polyclinics work daily, seven days a week.