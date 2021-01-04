The situation with coronavirus infection in the world is likely to improve by the end of 2022. Such terms were predicted by the president of the International Association of Specialists in the Field of Infections, former chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health on infectious diseases Irina Shestakova in an interview with RIA News…

“In the next 2-2.5 years we will reverse this situation in the world <...> I mean, of course, the coronavirus will not be as relevant as it is now, ”Shestakova said.

The specialist clarified that this will be possible only with the vaccination of the population and the creation of effective drugs against COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 85 million. Of these, more than 47 million have recovered. The largest number of detected infections is observed in the United States – 20,614,190 people. In second place is India (10 323 965), in third – Brazil (7 733 746).