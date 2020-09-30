A lack of vitamin D in the body can increase the risk of breast, bowel, and prostate cancer. Vitamin deficiency also negatively affects the nervous and cardiovascular systems, said Fatima Dzgoeva, a doctor of the highest category at the Endocrinological Research Center, endocrinologist, nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences. Her the words reports aif.ru.

According to the specialist, there is a misconception in society that only children and the elderly need vitamin D in sufficient quantities.

“Vitamin D deficiency is associated with the frequency of mental and infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, autoimmune diseases: multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, ulcerative colitis,” said Dzgoeva. Other diseases it protects against are obesity and gynecological diseases.

She also stressed that the very fact of the existence of government programs for fortification of food with vitamin D in the world speaks of the importance of this substance. “In the USA, Canada, Australia and other developed countries. We do not have such programs, and apart from baby food with vitamin D in Russia, food is not yet enriched, ”she summed up.

The best way to identify its deficiency is to take an analysis to determine the level of the vitamin in the blood.

Earlier, the chief oncologist of the Ministry of Health Andrei Karpin spoke about the symptoms that may indicate oncology. Among them – a lingering cough, losing weight without a diet, as well as a fever that is not associated with a cold.