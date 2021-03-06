Infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said that children with COVID-19 become non-infectious after 10 days. His words lead RIA News…

At the same time, in most children, the virus continues to be secreted for a month, but this does not mean that they are able to infect others. He added that SARS-CoV-2 can be excreted for a long time along with feces, but others cannot be infected from such a person.

Earlier, Timakov said that the new British strain of coronavirus is more contagious, that is, it is easier to transmit and capable of infecting more people. In addition, the mutated strain of the coronavirus was found to be more infectious to children than its older varieties.

Oleg Pyankov, an employee of the Vector Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology, argued that the coronavirus is most actively transmitted in the first 5-7 days after infection. A person with a mild course of the disease ceases to be infectious after 11 days.