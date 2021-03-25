To speed up metabolism and lower blood cholesterol levels, cinnamon is suitable. This product was named by nutritionist Olga Korableva. RIA News…

“Cinnamon, like hot red peppers, increases metabolism, and a decoction of bay leaves and cinnamon is considered effective for weight loss. The spice normalizes cholesterol and can be useful for high blood pressure, ”said the nutritionist.

In addition, the calorie content of cinnamon is only 10 per stick and 35 per 10 grams of powder. When cinnamon is added to food, the glycemic index of a dish can be reduced by 20 percent, and when combined with butter or cheese, the taste will become brighter.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the benefits of cholesterol. According to him, people with manic tenacity fight cholesterol, but at the same time it is produced in the liver. In addition, cholesterol is part of the cell membranes in the human body, the doctor added.