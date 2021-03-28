Elena Smirnova, a Russian oncologist and proctologist, named the main risks of developing colon cancer and shared how to recognize the disease in time. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Smirnova noted that the risk of developing the disease increases with age – in 90 percent of cases, colon cancer is found in patients over 50 years old. Moreover, colon cancer is often inherited – about 15 percent of all cases of the disease. The doctor warned that excessive consumption of fats and restriction of fiber, folic acid and calcium in the diet can also lead to the development of cancer.

To eliminate the risks of developing one of the most common oncological diseases, Smirnova advises to undergo an examination by a proctologist upon reaching the age of forty.

Earlier in March, oncologist and surgeon Mikhail Myasnyankin named the first signs of blood cancer in children. The doctor referred to them as increased fatigue, tearfulness, weight loss and pallor of the skin. As the specialist noted, most often the disease occurs due to genetic factors and the negative impact of the environment.