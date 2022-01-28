The first symptoms of coronavirus caused by the omicron strain are nasal congestion and a runny nose. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, they were named by an infectious disease doctor, candidate of medical sciences, head physician of the Invitro-Siberia clinical diagnostic laboratory Andrey Pozdnyakov.

Also, according to him, patients complain of a sore throat. “A sore throat is considered an obligatory symptom, generally a must-have, it is described by about 80 percent of patients,” the Russian doctor said.

Earlier, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said a sore throat could indicate infection with the omicron strain prior to a positive COVID-19 test. According to her, this is the most common symptom of a new variant of the virus.

At the same time, the therapist Yaroslav Ashikhmin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that omicron does not have specific symptoms that would distinguish it from other strains. The physician claims that this strain is characterized by a decrease in smell, the disappearance of odors and tastes, a feeling of weakness and weakness, fever, and diarrhea.