Blood pressure can be measured without a blood pressure monitor. The method for this was named by the Russian physician-therapist Anastasia Ataman, reports the Prime agency.

According to Ataman, you can use a special smartphone app to measure your heart rate. You can also use a watch with a second hand or a stopwatch built into your phone. “However, among experts, such methods of measuring pressure are not considered accurate,” she added.

The doctor clarified that it is not recommended to measure blood pressure after physical exertion or stress, which contribute to an increased heart rate.

Low pressure is considered to be below 100 to 70 millimeters of mercury. It is characterized by weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, sluggishness, pain in the temples, dizziness, nausea.

With increased pressure, the indicators will exceed 130/90 millimeters of mercury. In this state, a person may experience pain in the occipital region, a feeling of pulsation and pressure on the skull, dizziness with a sharp movement of the head, a sharp visual impairment, vomiting, hearing impairment, and ringing in the ears are possible.

The ataman added that one should not trust this or that symptom 100 percent, since it is necessary to take into account the characteristics of each organism. She recommended that even those in stable health find out the parameters of their blood pressure. The pressure of 120/80 millimeters of mercury is considered within the normal range, the specialist recalled, stressing that it must be monitored at least once a month.