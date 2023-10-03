In Murmansk, a doctor received 6 years in prison for taking bribes from drug evaders

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Murmansk sentenced to six years in prison a doctor who, in exchange for bribes, helped conscripts evade military service. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

The convict was the head of the medical-military commission, clarifies Interfax. He was found guilty of corruption and abuse of power.

The court banned him from holding positions in the civil service for a period of four years after serving his sentence. He was also fined six million rubles. 2.8 million rubles, obtained through corruption, were confiscated from him in favor of the state.

The court found that the doctor received 15 bribes and committed 10 episodes of abuse of power between 2016 and 2021. He was paid money by young people of conscription age and their parents for illegal actions that exempted draft dodgers from conscription in the Russian Armed Forces.

The defendant was taken into custody in the courtroom. The press service also noted that he entered into a pre-trial agreement with the prosecutor, and his case was considered in a special manner.