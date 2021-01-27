Sports medicine doctor Ilya Melekhin gave advice on returning to training for people who have undergone COVID-19. He shared his recommendations in an interview with NSN.

The specialist noted that even after suffering a mild form of COVID-19, the body may face serious consequences. Therefore, you need to start training carefully, as after any infection. At the same time, Melekhin noted, since the disease progresses in everyone in different ways, the approach should also be different.

As an example, the Russian doctor cited cross-country skiing athletes who, despite suffering a mild form of COVID-19, find it difficult to return to their previous form. In particular, if the lungs are damaged, they cannot “breathe”.

Melekhin advised to undergo an examination after an infection, check the condition of the lungs, do an ECG and pass biochemical tests. “Even before jogging in the park, consult a doctor,” he stressed.

Earlier, the therapist of the highest category Lyudmila Lapa said that those who have had COVID-19 need to restore the body correctly and not rush to return to an active lifestyle. She noted that a negative coronavirus test does not mean full recovery. Therefore, after an illness, it will be correct to consult a doctor and, if necessary, undergo a medical examination.