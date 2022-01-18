At the first symptoms of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus, antibiotic treatment should be excluded. Such recommendations were given by Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief specialist in health care for the adult population of the Moscow Health Department, his words are reported by RIA News.

“Among the main symptoms are muscle pain, weakness and fatigue, fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose. All this gives grounds to say that the new strain proceeds like a normal ARVI, ”said the Russian doctor.

The specialist warned that at the first signs of the disease, you should stay at home. Antipyretic drugs should be drunk only at temperatures above 38 degrees. Also with omicron, drops for a runny nose, gargling and rinsing the nose with saline can help.

Antibiotics against coronavirus are useless, the doctor reminded. Instead, he advised drinking antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs. For sore throats, lozenges, sprays and rinses will help. In addition, you need to drink more fluids and eliminate heavy foods from the diet: fried foods, fatty foods and pickles.

Earlier, Russian resuscitator Mikhail Chuiko spoke about the omicron strain after he himself became infected with it. According to him, the disease begins with a runny nose, rarely with a cough, since the latter usually comes at the stage of recovery. In most cases, there is no loss of smell, but some have laryngitis with a change in voice.