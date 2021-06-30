Russian physician Olga Kashubina, in an interview with Sputnik radio, gave advice on preparing for the body’s response to vaccination against coronavirus. She noted that everyone carries it in their own way, but there are details that can be useful to everyone.

The specialist advised to schedule vaccinations for a free day in order to be able to lie down and analyze your feelings. It is best to choose Friday for this, or some not very busy day. Having suffered the first shot of the vaccine, one can assume what the reaction will be to the second dose.

Kashubina stressed that one should not trust the advice to take antigestamines on the eve of vaccinations. “Don’t do that, that’s bad advice,” she warned. The expert advised to stock up on antipyretic drugs in advance, with their help you can relieve fever and headaches. However, this will not affect the rate of antibody production and the body’s immune response to the drug, the doctor concluded.

Earlier, Marina Veldanova, director of the Skolkovo Business School’s Health Development Center, assessed the idea of ​​re-vaccination against COVID-19 every six months. According to her, the risk that after the second vaccination, the body may be “overwhelmed” due to the presence of antibodies, is theoretically unlikely. She explained that after six months, the level of antibodies is significantly reduced. At the same time, people in life are constantly under the influence of various agents, to which an immune response appears, and a person most often does not even notice this.