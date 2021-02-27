The head physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko spoke about a serious complication in patients who have had a new coronavirus infection. An interview with her was published on Youtube-channel RT.

Lysenko explained what multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which occurs in patients with COVID-19, is. According to her, this is a complex of problems associated with the body’s autoimmune aggression directed at itself.

“With the defeat of various target organs, – said the head physician. – It can be kidneys, it can be a heart. There are a lot of myocarditis, which can subsequently lead to severe heart disease. “

Earlier, in Kirov, doctors at the Regional Children’s Hospital rescued a seven-year-old girl with damage to the whole body after the coronavirus. The examination revealed the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the child.