After suffering a coronavirus, a person will not be able to drink a lot of alcohol, since his body will not have the strength to do so. So the likelihood of binge drinking was assessed by the Russian narcologist, psychiatrist Igor Lazarev, NEWS.ru reports.

According to Lazarev, after COVID-19, many people develop postcoid syndrome, manifested in increased fatigue, depression may occur.

“In this case, the body does not have the resource even to go into a binge. Therefore, such Russians immediately go to doctors in a deplorable state. After all, their body is depleted after COVID-19, ”said the doctor. He recalled that problems cannot be solved with alcohol.

In December 2020, Lazarev warned that drinking alcohol after the coronavirus could lead to health problems. Even a slight hangover is dangerous for survivors of a coronavirus infection, in some cases, disability or death is possible. This is due to the fact that the disease contributes to the formation of blood clots, and alcohol increases the likelihood of one of them breaking off.