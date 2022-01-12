Death from smoking vape can occur only in the presence of concomitant diseases. This assessment gave in a conversation with the radio station “Moscow speaking” pulmonologist Nelly Bakhareva, commenting on the data on the death of a 12-year-old boy in Biysk.

The specialist noted that smoking a vape leads to intoxication of the body, but it is no more dangerous than ordinary cigarettes. In her opinion, the death of a Russian teenager could have happened for a different reason.

“I think there was some very serious problem, possibly related to the heart, a rhythm disturbance that had not been diagnosed before,” the doctor said.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Biysk, Altai Territory, a 12-year-old boy died after smoking a vape, two more girls were hospitalized.

It is known that the child with his minor sister went to spend the night with her friend. In the apartment, the teenagers found a vape and smoked it, after which everyone felt bad. The schoolboy could not be saved.