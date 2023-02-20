It seems that the first prototypes are already in operation and supplied to the Moscow army for training operations. These are UGV robots (from the English unmanned ground vehicle) equipped with a turret on top of which semi-automatic weapons are mounted. In the example shown in the video, two 12.7 mm machine guns capable of firing both individually and in combination can be recognized. Obviously, it is a very rudimentary type of military robotics but still radio-controlled, which therefore allows the weapon to be managed remotely. Indeed, some hypothesize, these vehicles would be equipped with explosives so that they could be destroyed if they should fall into enemy hands.



