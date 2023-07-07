Nearly 1,000 World War II munitions have been found on the bottom of the Black Sea by a group of divers who have been working for three years to remove unexploded explosives in Gilzovaya Bay, near Sevastopol. The announcement was made by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, which has controlled the region in southern Ukraine since 2014. Among the exhibits from the Great War are artillery shells, mortars and grenades of both German and Soviet production.



00:32