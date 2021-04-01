Russian dissident Navalny begins a hunger strike

Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny began a hunger strike on Wednesday, to force the prison serving his sentence outside Moscow to provide him with appropriate medical care, which he says is severe pain in the back and legs.

In a handwritten letter to the prison director and published by his team on social media on Wednesday, Navalny said prison officials are ignoring his daily request to bring in a doctor of his choice to examine him and provide appropriate treatment.

“I really need a doctor,” Navlny wrote in the letter. Every convicted person has the right (by law) to invite a specialist to be examined and consulted. Even I have such a right and I am innocent. ”

“I demand that a doctor be allowed to examine me, and for that to happen, I announce a hunger strike,” he said.

The prison authorities declared, after Navalny’s examination last week, that his condition was stable and satisfactory.