The mutiny, then returned, of the Wagner Group? It was all a “sham”. Ilya Ponomarev, a businessman and former deputy of the Russian Duma who has lived in exile in Ukraine since 2016 and is one of the founders of the Legion for Freedom of Russia, is convinced of this. “I think Prigozhin and Putin obviously had an agreement from the beginning on what would happen and that no one else was aware of,” Ponomarev explained in an interview with Adnkronos, underlining that the head of Wagner “is a very trusted Putin. They have known each other for a long time and the circumstances in which they met have created a relationship of great trust between them.”

The former deputy, the only one to have voted against the annexation of Crimea, then highlighted the reasons which, in his opinion, prompted Putin and Prigozhin to act in this way. On the one hand, the Russian president’s goal was “to frighten both the Russian and international elites. He needed to send a message that he is not the worst alternative ”and that there is“ an ogre, Prigozhin, whom no one in the international community would like to see with a nuclear button in his hand ”.

According to Ponomarev, Putin wanted to demonstrate that the possibility of his replacement was “real” and that the replacement was worse than him. “And sadly I think he achieved that since everyone believed this show.” Prigozhin, claims the Russian billionaire, for his part needed a way to leave Ukraine “with dignity”. “He has been fighting for a long time and is tired. He’s lost a lot of his men, but more importantly, he’s got huge financial opportunities in Africa, big military contracts that he can pursue, but he couldn’t just walk away. He needed an excuse ”, added Ponomarev, according to which Belarus, where Prigozhin is expected as announced last night by the Kremlin, is only“ a place of transit. He won’t stay there long and from there he will move to Africa ”.

However, the former Duma deputy stressed that, in any case, yesterday’s events will have positive consequences for Kiev. “They will certainly help us in the sense that morale in the Russian troops is already not high and will be even lower after all these events. Plus they know there are problems in their chain of command. And all of this is decidedly positive”. But Putin, he continued, has achieved his goal. “The Russians see him as the winner and approval of him will rise after everything that’s happened, but in real terms obviously all of his underlying weakness has come through. The time has come for Moscow to be liberated and when our Legion for the Freedom of Russia grows to the necessary level it will surely make this unfulfilled plan of Prigozhin a reality.”