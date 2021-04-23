Russian dissident Alexei Navalny announced that will end his hunger strike after receiving medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing with the measure would endanger his life.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, on the 24th day of her hunger strike, Navalny said she will continue to demand a visit from her doctor to treat loss of feeling in your legs and arms, the main demand that the politician announced when he launched his hunger strike.

However, he said he will stop refusing food after being examined by doctors who are not in prison.

Protests calling for Navalny’s release have occurred in various parts of the world. Photo: REUTER

“Thanks to the tremendous support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made great progress,” Navalny said in his message.

The 44-year-old politician, who was arrested earlier this year and is serving a 2½-year sentence, began a hunger strike on March 31 to protest the prison authorities’ refusal to allow his doctors to visit. after he developed a severe back pain and numbness in the legs.

Officials insisted that Navalny was receiving all the medical help he needed, but Navalny said he was effectively not receiving any treatment.

Wednesday night another round of mass protests demanding their freedom it spread throughout Russia. A senior official said the demonstrations appeared to have brought a commitment from the Russian authorities to get the medical help that Navalny had demanded when starting the hunger strike.

Navalny, which is the best known critic of the president Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin, accusations that the Russian authorities reject.

Source: agencies