Russian Moves to Sakhalin and Dispels Several Stereotypes About Life on the Island

Sergey Bondarenko from Novosibirsk conducted an experiment and unexpectedly moved to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. In a conversation with NGS.ru He dispelled several stereotypes about life on the island.

The 53-year-old Russian began living on Sakhalin in 2019, “this decision was an experiment on myself.” He said that the first impressions were shocking, but over time everything becomes familiar.

The first question is where are the people? The second question is where are the houses? And the third question is why is everything so expensive? Sergey Bondarenko

The “Japanese trace” on Sakhalin is not obvious – for the most part, many remain from the Koreans, who were forcibly brought to the island by the Japanese. But there is also an indigenous people here – the Nivkhs, but very few of these people remain.

At the same time, they preserve their customs and culture. Various creative associations popularize folklore, and several years ago a manual for schoolchildren was even published in the Nivkh language. Sergey Bondarenko

Most people drive Japanese SUVs on Sakhalin, and Mercedes, which is familiar to Novosibirsk residents, is more of a novelty. Winters, surprisingly, are especially snowy in this region, the Russian noted. But in the summer, heavy rains due to cyclones can stop all traffic in the city. “But then, the autumn is wonderful, it’s still warm in November,” Bondarenko said.

Another impression that struck Bondarenko in the first days of his life on the island was the abundance of dogs. In his opinion, this causes dissonance with the fact that Sakhalin is considered a “fish land”. At the same time, he added that Sakhalin residents do not overeat caviar and fish. “But as for prices, paradoxically, fish here can cost even more than on the mainland,” the Russian emphasizes.

In conclusion, he noted that this part of Russia is delightful. Sakhalin attracts with its nature, proximity to the elements and the “multifaceted” culture.

You can live your whole life here and not have the right to say that I know Sakhalin. Yes, although it is sometimes difficult here, but interesting Sergey Bondarenko

