In Sakhalin, investigators solved a September 2020 murder when a local resident went missing. On the trail of the suspect, the operatives came out only the day before. During a search in his apartment, the remains of the victim’s body were found. The portal ASTV.RU informs about it.

As the senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Sakhalin Region Olesya Voznyuk told the publication, the tragedy took place in the city of Korsakov. The 31-year-old victim came to visit the 56-year-old suspect. After drinking alcohol, the landlord fell asleep. Waking up, he saw the victim lying next to him. Because of this, the Russians had a conflict, as a result of which the suspect began to hit his guest on the head. He died on the spot from his injuries.

After that, the landlord decided to dismember the body. He cut off the head, arms and legs, carried it out and threw it away in the nearest forest belt. He wrapped the rest of the deceased in a bag and left it on the bed in the next room. The remains lay there until recently.

A criminal case was opened against the suspect, he has already confessed. By a court decision, he was taken into custody.

