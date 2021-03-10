An unknown man introduced himself as a relative of a disabled person, took him from a shelter in Tyumen and took him to the Moscow region, where he made him beg, writes URA.RU.

The social institution told the publication that Russian Viktor Pinigin had long been homeless and in the past periodically came to live in a shelter, and when his legs were amputated, he stayed for good. “Six months ago, a man showed up who identified himself as a cousin and took him to the Moscow region, as we thought, to his family,” said Natalya Gracheva, deputy director of the Mercy help center. At that moment, Pinigin confirmed to the shelter staff that he knew the person who had come for him, and he was released with him.

At the beginning of 2021, volunteers of the LizaAlert search unit found a disabled person in the town of Oktyabrsky in Bashkiria, he had a loss of memory. Then it turned out that he was taken into slavery and made a beggar. He was admitted to the hospital with frostbite on his hands. When Pinigin was recognized in the center “Mercy”, he was returned to Tyumen, he again settled in the orphanage.

In early March, two men were detained in Podolsk, suspected of holding four disabled people. According to preliminary data, the hostages were forced to beg and beaten to break their will.