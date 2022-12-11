The American authorities did not allow Russian diplomats to visit the Fort Richardson military memorial cemetery near Anchorage (Alaska) to lay flowers there at the graves of Soviet pilots and sailors, as well as civilians who died in Alaska in 1942-1945. This was announced on December 11 by the head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Washington, Nadezhda Shumova.

According to her, the ceremony was planned to be held the day before, on December 10, as part of a short-term business trip of employees of the Russian Embassy in the United States. However, local authorities in Alaska, without explanation, denied Russian diplomats a visit to the Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

“Attempts to obtain admission to the memorials through the State Department (USA. – Ed.) were unsuccessful, the diplomatic note of the embassy was ignored,” Shumova said TASS.

She noted that a separate permit is required due to the fact that the burials are located on the territory of an active military base, but such problems have not arisen before.

Nevertheless, Russian diplomats laid flowers at the monument to war veterans – natives of the state of Alaska from the United States.

Nine Soviet pilots, two other military personnel and, presumably, two civilians are buried at the Fort Richardson War Memorial Cemetery. All of them died during the Second World War while flying planes from the USA to the USSR as part of the Lend-Lease program.

Earlier, on December 9, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that employees of the Russian Embassy in the United States were receiving threats and offers to commit treason. According to him, the situation around Russian foreign missions in the United States is tense.

Antonov also said that another group of Russian diplomats would leave the United States on January 1, whom Washington had ordered to leave the country due to visa restrictions imposed by the State Department. He noted that there is no hint of positive in Russian-American relations.

Prior to that, on November 29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to “the highest level of toxicity and hostility” from the United States in all directions. According to her, within the framework of a total hybrid war, all actions of Washington in relation to Moscow are subordinated to the desire to harm Russia.