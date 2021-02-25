Russian diplomats left North Korea on a makeshift railcar. About it it says in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Telegram.

The Foreign Ministry explained that due to the interrupted communication between the countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the diplomatic mission employees with their families had to get home on their own. They covered most of the way to the border by train and bus, but from the border zone they traveled to Russia on foot. The diplomats built a cart onto which they loaded the children and things.

“The only man in the small detachment and the main” engine “of the non-self-propelled railcar this time was the third secretary of the embassy Vladislav Sorokin,” the Foreign Ministry said.

After crossing the border at the Khasan border station, they were met by a bus that took their compatriots to Vladivostok airport.

On February 23, it became known that former US President Donald Trump proposed to the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to “throw” him from Vietnam to Pyongyang on his plane. At the same time, Trump did not warn his advisers about the agreement. It is noted that Trump considered this gesture as a friendly service, as it would help Kim Jong-un to significantly reduce the time to return home. Nevertheless, the head of the DPRK refused his offer.