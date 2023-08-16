This Tuesday (15), 22 Russian diplomats left the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, for their home country, at a time of deteriorating relations between Russia and Moldova. The diplomats left after the Moldovan government ordered Russia in July to significantly reduce its delegation in the country.

According to Moldovan officials, this reduction in Russian embassy staff, from 80 to just 25 members, was implemented to achieve parity with the Moldovan embassy staff in Moscow.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic, has been grappling with the fallout from the war waged by Russia against its neighbor Ukraine. The country’s president, Maia Sandu, who is pro-European Union, criticizes Russian intervention in Ukraine on a daily basis and accused Moscow of also seeking to destabilize Moldova.

Videos released by the Moldovan press showed two buses leaving the Russian embassy under police escort, heading towards the airport. A source at Chisinau airport confirmed to Reuters that the embassy staff left for Sochi, Russia, from where they would head to Moscow.

In addition to the diplomats, 23 Russian technical support staff and their family members were also urged to leave the country.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from this Tuesday, only ten Russian diplomats and 15 support staff will be allowed in Chisinau.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement late on Monday (14), expressing that the hostile gesture by the Moldovan authorities will have “impacts on relations between the two countries”.

Tension between Moldova and Russia has been intensifying, with Moldovans pulling away from Moscow since Maia Sandu’s rise to power in 2020.

In February of this year, the president accused Russia of being involved in an alleged plot to overthrow her government.