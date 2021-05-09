Russian diplomats in 54 countries of the world performed the song “Katyusha” as part of a musical flash mob in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. A video recording of their speeches was published on May 9 on the Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The most favorite song of the Great Patriotic War – the legendary Katyusha – sounded this spring in 54 countries of the world,” the press service of the Foreign Ministry writes.

The song was joined by diplomats and employees at the Russian embassies in Belarus, Egypt, China, Azerbaijan, Peru, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Benin and Togo, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Uruguay, Laos, Serbia, Canada, USA, Japan, Czech Republic and many other countries. One of the employees of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN accompanied the song by playing the button accordion, speaking right in the conference room of the international organization.

Some diplomats appeared on the video holding photographs of their family members – participants in the Great Patriotic War.

On May 9, it was also reported that 6 thousand people in Yekaterinburg took part in the patriotic dance flash mob “May Waltz”.

More than 100 couples took part in such a flash mob in Moscow. They danced in the square near the Victory Museum.

On May 9, Russians are also invited to honor the memory of the veterans and take part in the now traditional “Light of Victory” campaign. In order to join her, you need to turn on the flashlight on your mobile phone at 21:50 on May 9, turn off the lights in the apartment and go to the window. You need to record your actions on video and share it on any social network with the hashtag #SvetPobedy.