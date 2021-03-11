Russian diplomats are experiencing problems with visas due to the delay in the issuance procedure by the United States. About it RIA News said the Consul General of Russia in Houston Alexander Zakharov.

According to him, the American side not only delays the issuance of permits to new employees, but also does not extend the existing ones. The Consul General added that due to such an attitude, there is often no replacement for diplomats returning to their homeland.

“For several years now, the Consulate General has been operating in an incomplete staffing precisely because of the tough visa policy of our American colleagues. It has become common to wait for visas for a year or more, while the result is not guaranteed, ”complained Zakharov.