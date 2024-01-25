Diplomat Polyansky called the crash of Il-76 a deliberate crime of Kyiv

First Deputy Permanent Chairman of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky called the crash of an Il-76 military aircraft in the Belgorod region a deliberate crime of Kyiv, pointing to the availability of relevant data, reports RIA News.

“All the evidence we have today indicates that we are dealing with a deliberate, calculated crime,” he said.

The diplomat emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities knew in advance about the method and route by which prisoners of war would be delivered to the exchange site.

On January 24, a Russian military transport plane Il-76 crashed a few kilometers from the village of Yablonovo. On board were six crew members, military police officers and over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war. None of them survived.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) refused to investigate the crash of an Il-76 in the Belgorod region, since it does not have such powers. ICAO specialists noted that the plane was military, so they do not have a mechanism or jurisdiction to investigate the incident.