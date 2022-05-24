Boris Bondarev says he has “never felt so ashamed” in his career as on February 24, the date the conflict began

Boris Bondarev, a diplomat from the Russian mission of the UN (United Nations) in Geneva, Switzerland, submitted the resignation request to the position on Monday (23.May.2022). He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting the war in Ukraine, which completed its 89th day on the 2nd.

“It’s all about warmongering, lies and hate. It serves the interests of the few, the very few, thus contributing to the further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia has no more allies and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”, said Boris Bondarev.

The diplomat describes “never have felt so ashamed” of his country and on February 24, the date of the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.

“Those who conceived this war want only one thing: to remain in power forever, to live in pompous and tasteless palaces, to sail yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and total impunity. To achieve this, they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as necessary.“, wrote. Here’s the intact (132 KB) of the release.

The statement was posted on his Facebook profile in English and Russian. The Russian mission in Geneva declined to comment on the resignation.

Bondarev has served in the Kremlin chancellery since 2002. He was a consultant on nuclear non-proliferation for nearly a decade in Moscow and then on Russia’s permanent mission to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

In an interview with the news agency Bloomberg, the diplomat said that Moscow’s assessment of the duration of the conflict was wrong. “It was believed that there would be no Western intervention and that we would defeat Ukraine in a few days.”, he stated.

For him, Putin has become a “war criminal and a dictator” and compromised the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I cannot work with colleagues who are serious about launching nuclear attacks on the suburbs of Washington to scare Americans into surrender. These conversations have become more and more frequent.“, he said.

On this Monday (23.May), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the annual conference of the Davos World Economic Forum. Zelensky invited multinationals that had closed their headquarters in Russia to migrate to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also spoke about Ukraine’s recovery plan. He said it would take $5 billion to rebuild the country and cited the example of former US Secretary of State George Marshall, author of the “Marshall Plan” — which helped rebuild Western Europe after World War II.