Russian diplomat Yegorov announced the culmination of the policy pursued by the West to contain the Russian Federation

Georgy Yegorov, press attache of the Russian embassy in China, said that now the world is witnessing the culmination of the policy of containment of Moscow, pursued by the West. Writes about it RIA News.

“We are witnessing the culmination of a policy of containment of Russia, pursued by the West for a long time in order to weaken our positions, to prevent the breakdown of the unipolar world, requiring everyone to obey the “rules” developed by Western countries,” he said.

Yegorov added that “those who disagree with this state of affairs and this ‘philosophy’ are subjected to sanctions and all sorts of boycotts.” At the same time, he admitted that the turn of those countries that retain sovereignty and independence in decision-making may come.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that Western countries envy Russia in some ways, and fear it in some ways. According to the politician, in connection with this, the West has formed a certain conceptual task to curb the development of Russia, which it adheres to on an ongoing basis.