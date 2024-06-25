The Baltic Fleet boat “Dimitrovgrad” hit targets with Moskit missiles during an exercise

The missile boat of the Baltic Fleet “Dimitrovgrad” of project 12411 carried out conditional launches of “Moskit” cruise missiles at targets during the testing of elements of the K-2 course mission at sea. About it reported Defense Department.

“At the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet, the crew of the Dimitrovgrad missile boat carried out electronic missile launches at targets simulating a detachment of warships of a mock enemy. The missile firing was carried out using the Moskit missile system,” the statement said.

As a result of the launches, all targets were successfully hit. Also, while going to sea, the crew conducted an exercise to repel a drone raid and an attack by unmanned boats of a mock enemy using cannon artillery and performed exercises on electronic jamming.

Earlier in June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, said that the Kalibr-NK complex with cruise missiles had confirmed its effectiveness during a special military operation.