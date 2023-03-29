Russian gets 5.5 years in prison for texting about the army in a group of diggers

In St. Petersburg, search engine Oleg Belousov was sentenced to five and a half years in a penal colony in the case of fakes against the Russian army, reportedly Telegram– channel of the United press service of city courts.

As the court established, on April 3, 2022, the convict posted in the St. Petersburg Diggers group on the VKontakte social network messages containing deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces against civilians during a special operation in Ukraine, in order to induce extremist activities.

The convict pleaded not guilty, stating that he did not commit crimes, and the investigation drew false conclusions with the help of phrases taken out of context. Belousov said that he did not call anyone for anything. In turn, the prosecutor demanded that the convict be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 9.5 years.

On March 21, it was reported that Sergey Mikhailov, a columnist for the Listok newspaper, would face trial in the Republic of Altai for spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces.