The adjustments made by Petrobras this month to the prices of gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that it produces are unlikely to affect diesel anytime soon. According to consulting firms Argus and StoneX, which monitor prices and real cargo movement in the Brazilian market, the strong influx of Russian diesel sold at a discount to New York Stock Exchange prices continues to create a buffer that takes the pressure off the prices charged by the state-owned company. The reading was corroborated to Broadcast by sources and former Petrobras executives on condition of anonymity.

Thus, although entities such as the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) and the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE) continue to frequently report a gap of more than 10% between Petrobras diesel prices and the import parity price (PPI) – which reached 19% at the beginning of July – these values ​​would not be in line with reality, because their calculation takes into account the price of the product imported from the Gulf, practically extinct from the Brazilian market.

On Tuesday, the 23rd, the gap would be 10% or R$0.39 per liter according to Abicom, and 7.24% or R$0.27 according to CBIE. However, for consultants Amance Boutin, from Argus and Thiago Vetter, from StoneX, this gap has been much smaller, fluctuating between 2% and 4%. In the case of diesel, therefore, the situation is comfortable for the current management of the company, led by Petrobras president Magda Chambriard. The price of the state-owned company’s diesel has not been adjusted for 205 days, since December 27, 2023, when it was reduced by 7.8%.

According to information from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), Russian diesel accounted for 97.8% of the total imported by Brazil in May and 71.2% in June. Last month, other relevant sources of diesel were India (16%), Oman (8%) and, finally, the United States, with 5% of the total. According to Vetter, from StoneX, 74% of all diesel imported into Brazil came from Russia.

Well known to the market, the explanation for the replacement of American diesel by that of other countries in Brazilian imports lies in the diversion of these cargoes to the European market after the start of the war in Ukraine. Then, Russian cargoes began to be boycotted by the countries of the European Union and found markets in Asia and Latin America.

CBIE director Pedro Rodrigues acknowledges the effect of Russian diesel on the real price gap for Petrobras. “When you have a product like Russian diesel, sold at a price below the international market price due to embargoes, this reduces the difference between the price of imported diesel and that manufactured in Brazil. Cheaper diesel is good for Brazil. But even with the presence of the Russian product, there is still a gap in Petrobras’ price,” he says.

Rodrigues notes that exchange rate fluctuations also affect Russian diesel, which is also traded in dollars. The exchange rate, he says, has been a significant factor, falling and reducing pressure on the gap in recent days after the rise seen at the beginning of the month.

Floating without adjustment

Vetter sees Russian diesel as the dominant fuel in Brazil, but with volumes fluctuating depending on domestic and global market conditions. The same goes for the lag in Petrobras prices, which have benefited in recent days from the cooling exchange rate. In any case, the expert rules out any adjustments on the horizon.

“It is unlikely that Petrobras will make any changes while the real gap is this (between 2% and 4%). In gasoline, the difference (compared to the PPI) was over R$0.5 per liter and they made an adjustment of R$20 cents. The criteria they use are not well known,” he says.

He lists as risk factors for the derivative’s prices a more intense hurricane season; risk to Russian refineries in the war with Ukraine; and a drop in the American interest rate in the coming months, which could reinforce consumption and put pressure on the price of diesel in the world’s largest economy.

According to a former Petrobras executive, who had direct access to the company’s pricing policy until May, there were periods between 2023 and 2024 in which there was not even a gap in relation to the diesel import prices that were in force on the market.

The source rules out any losses from imports, citing the company’s different scale and the freight reduction when Petrobras’ own ships are used to import diesel. And he also highlights that the increase in domestic production has reduced the logistical pressure associated with domestic supply. In fact, as determined by StoneX, domestic imports have fallen from 28% in 2022 to 25% in 2022 and 23% in 2024 so far, a phenomenon directly linked to the increase in production at Petrobras refineries.

Smaller discount

Argus fuel specialist Amance Boutin explains that Russian diesel was being sold at Brazilian ports for 25 cents less per gallon than on the New York Stock Exchange, which is a not insignificant difference of R$0.36 per liter. However, this difference has fallen in recent weeks to around US$0.17 per gallon or R$0.24 per liter.

This reduction in the discount, says Amance, explains the relative reduction of Russian products on the Brazilian market between May and June and, in his assessment, could represent a new normal.

“The Russians are playing a bit harder now. They realized that the discount to the U.S. price was high, that they were leaving some money on the table, and they are trying to increase margins. But this could also reflect an increase in domestic demand in Russia, which is an important lever in this price formation,” he says.