A Russian warship has targeted a Norwegian fishing vessel. The incident occurred during an Arctic military exercise.

Moscow – The tensions caused by the war in Ukraine initiated by Vladimir Putin are not limited to Ukraine itself. Conflicts continue to arise in various places, especially in waters where Russian ships are present. A recent example of this is an incident in the Arctic Ocean.

Confrontation in the Arctic: Russian ship fires on Norwegian fishing boat

Reports from Norwegian media Friday Night Lights According to reports, a Russian warship has targeted a Norwegian fishing boat. This incident between the Russian destroyer Admiral Levchenko and the fishing boat Ragnhild Kristine occurred on September 12 in the Barents Sea.

Ukraine War: a Russian missile cruiser of the Varyag type (archive photo from 2014) © Vitaliy Ankov/dpa

At the time of the incident, the Russian destroyer was in the region for the Ocean-2024 military exercise. This exercise, conducted in cooperation with the Chinese Navy, was the first major exercise of the Russian Navy in three decades. Ocean-2024 took place from September 10 to 16 and, according to Russian sources, involved 400 ships, 125 aircraft and helicopters, and more than 90,000 soldiers.

According to the Moscow Times The destroyer Admiral Levchenko was outside the territorial waters of Norway, but still within the exclusive economic zone, which is considered international waters. This term simply means that the minerals or other resources within this area belong to the respective country.

Russian military exercise in the Arctic: Norwegian fishing vessel targeted

The captain of the fishing boat, Oystein Orten, reported that the Russian warship asked him to turn the Ragnhild Kristine around and leave the area. But Orten refused because they still had to haul in their longlines. “I replied that there was no question of us moving,” Orten told FriFagbevegelse.

The Admiral Levchenko then approached the fishing boat and shortly afterwards fired a warning shot that hit the water near the fishing boat. “It was a powerful explosion, our boat was shaken.” After this incident, the Norwegian fishermen were forced to turn back and were pursued by the Russian warship on their way back.

Russia shows itself in the Arctic: Germany presents its own strategy

Vegard Finberg, a spokesman for the Norwegian military, confirmed the encounter, but could not detect any warning shots. “The fishermen may have perceived the situation differently,” Finberg told the Barents Observer regarding the captain’s statements.

Recently, Russia has increased its involvement in the Arctic, which has led to an increase in incidents in the region, similar to those already seen in the Baltic Sea. The traffic light government is monitoring this development and is planning countermeasures. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently presented a strategy for the Arctic.

In the meantime, there is a crisis in her party: the entire leadership of the Greens has resigned due to poor results in the state elections. (bb)