From: Karsten Hinzmann

As far as their feet can take them: more and more Russian soldiers are turning their backs on their troops and marching home – without permission. Desertion is commonplace. © Stanislav Krasilnikov/imago

Russia’s soldiers don’t know what to do or what to do: desertion seems to be part of everyday life. Deserters have now apparently killed an officer in Crimea.

Moscow – No war in general without obedience in detail: Vladimir Putin’s invading army is bleeding dry. More and more men are jumping from Russia’s flag – currently also in Crimea: Several soldiers from the 20th Motorized Rifle Division as part of the 8th Army in the south of Russia are now said to have deserted and in the process injured their deputy regimental commander so badly that he was short died some time later. Several independent media reported on this, citing the Ukrainian secret service, without providing further details. The 20th Motorized Rifle Division is stationed in occupied Crimea.

Desertion seems to be a daily occurrence in Vladimir Putin’s invading army. This may have something to do with the success of the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war, but it certainly has to do with Russia’s low regard for its soldiers, as Christian Göbel believes. In the Bundeswehr podcast “Enquired”, the lieutenant colonel of the reserve at the Center for Military History said: “In Russia, for example, there is still the so-called ‘Dedowtschina’ (‘rule of the grandfathers’), which refers to the extreme harassment of younger soldiers by older soldiers ; Officers also mistreat subordinates, there is the violent regime in general and soldiers mistreat each other; Cadaver obedience should be beaten in.”

In this context, Göbel quotes the former Russian reserve officer and current author Mikhail Schischkin: “The Russian army was and remains a ‘school of slaves’ in which older soldiers have practically unlimited power over new ‘recruits,’ as Schischkin writes.

Counteroffensive is having an effect: 100 verdicts in Russia every week

Loud Newsweek As part of an ordered attack, the soldiers in Crimea exchanged their uniforms for civilian clothes and left their base in the Simferopol district to flee to the neighboring Russian region of Krasnodar. More than five million people live in this area – possibly enough people to go into hiding. Many deserters also flee to the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Kazakhstan. The exile medium Meduza had published that the Russian military courts have been issuing 100 sentences a week against Russian soldiers since March 2023 – in most cases for unauthorized removal from the troops – colloquially known as desertion or desertion. Some sentences led to a return to the front on probation, others included prison sentences.

According to the law that was tightened in Russia in September 2022, desertion could result in up to 15 years in prison, and voluntary capture by the enemy could result in ten years in prison. “Treason is the most serious crime, and traitors must be punished,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 after the poison attack on Russian system opponent Sergei Skripal. The view of humanity in Russia clearly contradicts that in Europe – this became particularly obvious in Russia’s wars and is now abundantly clear: the German think tank had it as a stress test for the legitimacy of the regime Foundation Science and Politics the Ukraine conflict shortly after it broke out. His prophecies have come true.

Russia’s army: Losses due to desertion are a tradition

However, Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship has not yet cracked; his people seem to be behind him. The exodus of our own troops is therefore difficult: at the end of last year, before the end of the first year of the war Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) citing the Kazakh migration authority reported 100,000 emigrated Russian men fit for military service.

Desertion from the red flag seems to be a tradition anyway; that’s what he reported Central German Broadcasting about the desperation of the “Group of Soviet Armed Forces in Germany” (GSSD) barracked in the former GDR: “Out of pure desperation, around 400 to 500 soldiers decided to flee every year – an almost hopeless undertaking. Their hope of somehow making it to their home countries was deceptive: they were either caught by their own people or picked up by the People’s Police. Afterwards, the deserters who were captured were generally given short shrift: long prison sentences, beatings until they dropped, labor camps, and the death penalty.”

Because of Putin’s revenge on deserters – Germany provides protection

Unlike Russian conscientious objectors, Russian deserters also enjoy asylum in Germany, like that Editorial network Germany citing the Federal Ministry for Migration and Refugees (Bamf). According to the decision-making practice with regard to the situation in Russia, which was updated after the outbreak of war: “Deserters should continue to receive regular international protection. Persons who are to be drafted into the army and refuse to serve receive international protection, provided the conditions for this are met. These are in particular acts of persecution in connection with a reason for persecution. However, these conditions are likely to be present less often for this group of people than for deserters.” The Federal Ministry of the Interior had already cemented the status for those seeking protection shortly after the outbreak of the invasion: “Since the term ‘war’, in relation to the attack on Ukraine, was already in the “While the Russian Federation can be punished as an oppositional political display, desertion – as an active expression of opposition to warfare – can be viewed as an expression of an oppositional conviction.”

The writer Elias Canetti also saw desertion as the individual’s only chance to make an individual statement against war: Especially in a war, the military is dependent on obedience and is therefore afraid of the individual’s no with all its power. Just like the no of the Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatiev, whose diary was the British one Guardian quoted – representative of the critical voices of many Russian soldiers who had already raised their voices around six months after the attack: “Our ancestors shed so much blood for the sake of freedom. Ethically everything would be easier to bear if Ukraine had attacked us, but the truth is that we invaded Ukraine without anyone asking us to do so. Even if it won’t change anything, I no longer want to support this madness.” (Karsten Hinzmann)